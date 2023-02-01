KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts.

According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over an eight-day span in late January.

Investigators stated the pair would work in tandem to complete the thefts, stealing gift cards and other miscellaneous items by distracting the clerk and allowing one of the suspects to reach across the counter and input a payment into the register.

Photos of the theft suspects and their vehicle. (Courtesy: KPD)

Surveillance photographs released by police also show the suspect’s vehicle: a dark four-door car that is possibly a hatchback.

Police ask anyone with information on these suspects to contact Captain Bruce Rood at (765) 456-7332. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.