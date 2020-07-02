Kokomo Mayor holds first state of the city

KOKOMO- We’re halfway through 2020 and Kokomo’s mayor has had a lot on his plate from dealing with a health pandemic to getting a handle on the growing crime problem.

On Wednesday, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore talked about the city’s growth during his state of the city address.

Mayor Moore is excited about all the development happening around Kokomo.

One of his favorite projects is Championship Park. A place that will be designed to host sports tournaments set to open next spring.

“It will be a state-of-the-art facility for our youth baseball and softball leagues to create some cool memories,” Mayor Tyler Moore said.

Mayor Moore’s ultimate goal is to build an industrial park but he knows big developments don’t matter if public safety is not a top priority.

“That gives comfort to those who may wish to move here and live here. It gives further insurance to those who already reside and work here, but also corporations that may want to relocate,” Mayor Moore said.

The Kokomo Police Department will be losing a handful of officers due to retirement, so the department has been aggressively recruiting during the pandemic.

“We were able to hire 9 new officers and two of them being lateral transfers which helps them get in the street quicker especially since the academy has been closed due to the pandemic,” Mayor Moore said.

Mayor Moore knows if he gets a handle on the crime Kokomo can build on its momentum.

During his state of the city address, Moore also talked about making the city more walkable.

He wants to add to and build more walking trails around the city.