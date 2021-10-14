Kokomo man’s arrest leads to police finding more than $90K in cash, stolen handguns

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police uncovered 195 grams of crack cocaine, more than $90,000 in U.S. currency, and stolen handguns during an arrest on an active warrant.

Police arrested 47-year-old Mack Clark on Wednesday afternoon in the area of Alto Road and Gettysburg Drive.

The arrest warrant was for four counts in dealing cocaine in Howard County. Police found Clark was in possession of individually packaged bags of crack cocaine.

Detectives then executed a search warrant at Clark’s house in the 900 block of Sandwalk Drive.

That’s where detectives located around 195 grams of crack cocaine (approximately 7 ounces), nine handguns, one shotgun, a money counter, and $91,000 of U.S. currency. Two of the handguns were reported stolen.







Items uncovered during search of suspect’s home

After the findings, Clark was additionally charged with another count of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, theft, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765 456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.