TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected.

The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of Kokomo, was declared deceased at the scene. The other driver, a 43-year-old Kokomo woman, was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with “possible” life-threatening injuries.

Based on their preliminary investigation, deputies believe Castorena failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and hit the passenger side of the other car.

According to investigators, Castorena was not wearing his seatbelt.