Kokomo man facing attempted murder charge after firing gun at SUV

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man is being charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness after police say he fired a gun into the back of a moving SUV.

Andrew M. Williams, 27, faces one count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony and one count of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to the area of Firmin Street and Locke Street in reference of shots fired at around 9 p.m. Officers discovered spent shell casings and broken glass.

Surveillance footage acquired by investigators later revealed Williams firing a gun at a silver 2005 Ford Expedition that was traveling westbound on Firmin Street. Police say William’s fired rounds shattered the rear window of the SUV and penetrated into the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, however, as a result of the shooting.

A warrant was issued for Williams who was located and arrested in Indianapolis.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith at (765) 456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org.