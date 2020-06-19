Kokomo man dies in wrong-way crash involving pickup truck in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. – A 33-year-old Kokomo man died following a two-vehicle crash in Tipton County early Friday.

According to Indiana State Police, officers responded around 5:20 a.m. to a crash on U.S. 31 near Tipton County Road 300 North.

The initial investigation showed that Anthony Jackson, 50, Benton Harbor, Michigan, was going north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 in his pickup truck, a 2002 GMC Sierra.

The pickup collided head-on with a 2009 Kia Optima driven by 33-year-old Corey Taylor of Kokomo.

Taylor died at the scene. Jackson was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital; police said his injuries were unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, Sharpsville Police Department, Tipton Fire Department, Tipton County EMS and Kokomo EMS assisted at the scene.