Kokomo man arrested on child pornography charges

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo man is in custody after an investigation into child pornography.

The Kokomo Police Department said Brian Jakes was taken into custody Friday after being released by an Indianapolis Hospital.

The arrest comes after an investigation dating back to February 3. The investigation was related to the possession and distribution of child pornography. The department does not believe that Jakes possessed or distributed any photographs/videos involving any local children in the community.

Jakes faces four counts of child exploitation and nine counts of possession of child pornography.

The case remains under investigation as of the time of this report. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or by email at abailey@cityofkokomo.org.

Anyone with any information regarding child pornography or child exploitation is also asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children 1-800-843-5678 or at https://www.missingkids.org.