KOKOMO, Ind. — A 20-year-old was arrested by authorities in connection with possession of child pornography charges.

An investigation led by the Kokomo Police Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force resulted in the arrest. Austin Wisehart. He was arrested on charges of one count of child exploration and three counts of possession of child pornography.

According to investigators, information was obtained during the investigation, which resulted in obtaining a search warrant for a residence in Kokomo.

Wisehart was booked into the Howard County Jail.