Kokomo man arrested in connection to stabbing

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 44-year-old Kokomo man has been arrested after police found a man suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

Michael S. Laird is charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.

According to Kokomo police, officers were dispatched to the area of Union and Taylor streets shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday where a 42-year-old man was found in a silver Chevy Impala with a stab wound to his chest.

The victim was able to speak to officers before he was transported to an area hospital. Officers then went to the 100 block of E. Madison Street where the victim had told police the stabbing occurred. This is where police found and ended up arresting Laird in connection to the crime.

The investigation into the stabbing is still ongoing and active. Police ask anyone with information to contact Lt. Richard Benzinger at (765) 456-7324 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765)456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at (800) 262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.