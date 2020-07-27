Kokomo man arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer

KOKOMO, Ind. – A man in Kokomo is facing charges for allegedly impersonating a police officer. A driver reported being pulled over by someone in a black Dodge Dart. The driver turned on yellow lights on top of their car while behind another car, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

When the driver confronted the man about impersonating an officer, he said he worked for a roadside assistance company and thought they needed help.

A warrant was issued for 19-year-old Trevor Bontrager.

A traffic stop, Kokomo police found a radio, shotgun, handcuffs, and a pellet gun in his car.

He’s facing charges for allegedly impersonating a public servant.