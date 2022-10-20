KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.

the Indiana State Police said the investigation began in May 2022 after a detective got a tip from the Howard County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services that a 12-year-old girl was possibly molested.

State police say that investigation uncovered evidence that 40-year-old Robert Walker committed sex acts multiple times against that girl. Police arrested Walker Wednesday.

As of the time of this report, Walker was being held in the Howard County jail on three counts of child molestation.