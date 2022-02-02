Kokomo leaders urge residents to be patient, stay home

KOKOMO, In. – Howard County is under a Winter Storm Warning, much like the rest of the state of Indiana. 12″-15″+ of snow is expected in Kokomo by the time this storm is all said and done.

Early Wednesday afternoon, heavy rain changed over to a wintry mix, mainly sleet. Around 1 p.m., the changeover was almost completely snow, and by 2 p.m. snow was falling across the city of

Kokomo. Roads and sidewalks quickly became covered as temperatures dropped below freezing.

Visibility at times dropped below 2 miles with winds gusting up to 35 mph. That is not enough for Blizzard Warning criteria but it certainly makes for hazardous travel.

Clint Vannatter, Street Commissioner of the Street Department in Kokomo, says residents should be patient with city workers who are clearing the streets and treating the roads.

Patience is a big key. Work with us. Try to keep your vehicles in your driveway so we can get the roads clear from curb to curb. We just need time and patience. If everybody could just stay off the roads, that will give us time, we can get through areas quicker and clean everything. Clint Vannatter, Street Commissioner of the Street Department in Kokomo

Vannatter says they have 25 trucks that will be out throughout the city, concentrating on primary roads before getting to residential and secondary roads. Workers will be operating in 16-hour shifts in order to keep up with the snow.

He also reminds residents to not throw the snow on the roads, in order to keep the streets clear.

Howard County remains under a travel advisory.

