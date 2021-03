KOKOMO, Ind. — A firefighter in Kokomo passed away Thursday after battling COVID-19.

The Kokomo Fire Department says Captain Marty Meyers died in the afternoon and arrangements will be forthcoming.

“It is with deepest regret and sorrow that we share the LODD of our brother, Captain Marty Meyers,” wrote KFD in a Facebook post. “Marty fought a hard fight to overcome his illness but ultimately passed away this afternoon. Please pray for his family and our department.”