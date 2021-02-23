Kokomo 19-year-old speaks from hospital bed after road rage stabbing

KOKOMO, Ind.––A 19-year-old from Kokomo is hospitalized following a road rage stabbing.

Now police are asking for the public’s help finding the suspect.

That victim, Noah Fickle, spoke about the crime from his hospital bed. Fickle claims the violence started after he honked his horn at the suspect following a near collision.

The minor traffic dispute at the intersection of Jefferson and Berkley escalated into an argument between two total strangers.

“I told him what he did was stupid and that he almost made me wreck my car,” explains Fickle.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Noah claims after a brief exchange of words, the suspect stabbed him in the back of his ribs.

“When he stabbed me it punctured my lung,” said Fickle. “Honestly, there was no reason for him to stab me.”

Noah says other drivers at the intersection quickly came to his aid by calling 911 and applying pressure to his wound, which he believes may have saved his life.

“If they didn’t do that I probably wouldn’t have made it, because before he put pressure on my wound I started going in and out of consciousness. I was there, but I wasn’t at the same time,” said Fickle.

For their part, Kokomo police released a surveillance picture of the suspect’s SUV, which is believed to be an early 2000’s black suburban style SUV with aftermarket taillights.

Noah just hopes that driver is caught and wishes everyone would learn to relax behind the wheel.

“I didn’t think he was going to end up trying to kill me over it. I really hope they end up finding him,” said Fickle. “We need more patience on the road.”

Noah expects to be okay, but no arrests have been made.

Officials said the case remains active for investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).