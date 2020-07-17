Knightstown police chief resigns from position

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. – The police chief of the Knightstown Police Department has resigned.

Chief Chris Newkirk was placed on administrative leave in October but was back on the job a month later.

The majority of the department’s officers resigned about a month ago.

The reason Newkirk was placed on administrative leave remains a mystery to the public. The town council said misinformation on what happened has been passed around.

During a public meeting last month, the council didn’t offer any answers.

In his resignation letter, Newkirk said he was offered a lump sum as part of the resignation agreement, adding that his silence can’t be bought.

“During the last several months and after a meeting today it became very evident that the actions and visions of some Knightstown elected officials are not those that I can agree with or allow to continue,” Newkirk wrote.

Newkirk thanked the Knightstown community for its support and said he would continue to live there.

We have reached out to the council for a response.