Kings Island Camp Cedar brings luxury resort, campground to theme park

MASON, Ohio – A multimillion dollar outdoor resort is under construction next to Ohio’s Kings Island.

The $27 million Kings Island Camp Cedar will be a welcome spot for theme park guests as well as vacationers and RV travelers.

The luxury outdoor resort is set to open in the spring of 2021. It will feature 73 cottages and 164 full-service RV spaces, with 100 more cottages planned in the years to come.

The resort is located on 50 acres of land less than a mile from the front gates of Kings Island.

“It’s natural for us to partner with Cedar Fair, the owners of Kings Island,” said Jon Small, chairman and CEO of Small Brothers, one of the camp’s owners. “As a top destination in the area, their ability to entertain and provide a place to create lasting memories is exactly the type of experience we want our visitors to have at Kings Island Camp Cedar.”

The hybrid resort and camping destination will include pools, bathhouses, walking trails and dining options. Guests will also be able to enjoy fire pits, grills and picnic tables.

The Grand Lodge will offer indoor/outdoor dining, shopping, an exercise facility and an “expansive fireplace.”

An outdoor cantina boasts dining and bar service with American, Mexican and Italian fare from a “food truck-inspired” experience.

Outdoor pools will have areas for family activities as well as a separate pool only for adults. Both will have poolside service and cabanas.

Families will also enjoy visits from classic Peanuts characters during events like special character breakfasts, “S’mores with Snoopy” and more.

Learn more at the Camp Cedar website.