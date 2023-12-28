BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — King’s Hawaiian rolls will be made in Indiana as soon as 2026.

According to a press release, Irresistible Foods Group, the parent company of King’s Hawaiian, is slated to build a Midwest production site in Bartholomew County. The 300,000-square-foot bakery is expected to be operational in late 2026 or early 2027.

“We are very pleased to extend a warm welcome to King’s Hawaiian and celebrate their decision to establish roots in Indiana,” Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) Chief Strategy Officer Ann Lanthrop said via release. “The company’s new facility will not only create high-quality jobs and competitive wages but also bring prosperity and robust growth into the community, benefitting Hoosiers for decades to come.”

Per a release, the facility will employ 150 people, and the average hourly wage will be $29.94. King’s Hawaiian will invest up $180 million to construct and equip the facility.

The bakery will be located at the southeast corner of Exit 76 on I-65 near Indiana Premium Outlets of Edinburgh. According to a release, the 88-acre site could also allow for growth and enable more Irresistible Foods Group brands like Grillo’s Pickles, Shaka Tea and Innovation Bakers to produce their goods in Bartholomew County.

“After a thorough, multi-state search, we found the Columbus, Indiana, area to offer us the best solution for our manufacturing and logistics needs,” King’s Hawaiian SVP and COO Joe Leonardo said in a release. “More than that, this area feels like home to us. It’s a great community that we are excited to be a part of and work hand-in-hand with all the wonderful things that are happening here.”

The Bartholomew County Council is approved to allocate up to $2.7 million from its Rainy Day Fund to finance offsite water, sewer and road improvements the facility may require. County commissioners pledged an additional $646,000 from county economic development funds, according to a press release.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation committed up to $1.8 million to the project in incentive-based tax credits. A press release indicates Irresistible Foods Group will not be able to claim the credits unless it hires Hoosiers at the facility. The number of Hoosiers it needs to hire to claim the credits was not specified in a press release.

Bartholomew County officials approved a 10-year phase-in abatement on the business’ real and person property investment. Irresistible Foods Group agreed to waive its real property abatement in exchange for added infrastructure.

“King’s Hawaiian and Irresistible Foods Group will be a tremendous addition to Bartholomew County and the Columbus, Indiana area,” Greater Columbus Economic Development Corporation President Jason Hester said via release. “They precisely represent the type of high-paying, community-minded employer we love to work with, and food and beverage manufacturing is one of our top industry targets for a true win-win project.”

King’s Hawaiian was founded in the Aloha State more than 70 years ago. It later expanded its operations into southern California and Georgia. The Bartholomew County bakery will be the company’s first facility based in the Midwest.