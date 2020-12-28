Kindness challenge underway in Fishers; residents to get $50 gift card

FISHERS, Ind. — A competition in Fishers is underway, and residents could win a $50 gift card if they take part.

But there’s a catch. Residents must first perform an act of kindness to be eligible.

“It can be something little or it can be grand,” explained Fishers mayor Scott Fadness.

The 2,000 Acts of Kindness challenge encourages residents to perform an act of kindness then share it on social media using the hashtag “#FishersKindness.” You can also nominate someone else.

Those that participate will get a gift card to a locally-owned restaurant.

The mayor is committing $100,000 for this challenge and says it’s a win-win for everyone

“Fortunately, we’re in a strong financial position where we can help our local restaurants. While at the same time, we can help go inspire people to do random acts of kindness to their neighbor,” added Fadness.

So far, more than 100 acts have been completed. The challenge will end once 2,000 acts of kindness are performed.

The challenge runs until January 18th, 2021.