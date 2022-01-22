Kidnapped 8-year-old girl rescued after police arrest man in Brown County State Park

BROWN COUNTY — A Nevada man was arrested in Brown County State Park on Friday evening on several warrants, including one for kidnapping an 8-year-old girl. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was called to the park to help find a “suspicious” man who was seen with a young girl near the park’s south gate.

The man, who was identified as Daniel Eggers, was stopped by deputies on Main Road inside the park for a traffic infraction. The department said Eggers refused to identify himself.

After arresting him, deputies found that he was wanted out of Nevada on multiple warrants, including kidnapping. The 8-year-old girl who was with him was the victim of a kidnapping in Nevada.

Eggers was taken into custody and is being held for extradition to Nevada. The girls was turned over to the Department of Child Services.