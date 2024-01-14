We officially went below 0° this morning as we hit -4°. The record low for January 14th is -7 in 1957. We will have another shot to break the record low tonight as we will fall to -2° tonight. The record low for January 15 is -6° in 1972.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the entire area tonight and tomorrow. It is scheduled to expire at noon on Monday. It will however still be very cold tomorrow afternoon as wind chill values will still be near 0°. A couple of snow showers/flurries will be possible tomorrow evening into Tuesday morning so keep an eye out for slick spots.

We will finally see some relief from the cold heading into Wednesday and Thursday as temps climb into the upper 20’s to lower 30’s. Our next best chance to see snow showers will be on Thursday but accumulations look light. In about a week and a half, we potentially see big-time relief as temps are looking to track into the mid to upper 40’s.