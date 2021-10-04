Kentucky man gets probation for Evansville crash that killed 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been sentenced to six years of probation for a fiery highway crash that killed an Evansville woman and her two children.

A Vanderburgh County judge sentenced Damon R. Busby, of Henderson, Kentucky, last week.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports Busby pleaded guilty to three felony counts of reckless homicide in the September 2020 crash that killed 36-year-old Crystal Lawrence and her two children, 15-year-old Abigail, and 6-year-old Chase.

Police say Lawrence’s minivan was stopped at a red light on U.S. 41 when Busby’s pickup truck hit their vehicle from behind at a high rate of speed.

