Kentucky governor signs law requiring school resource officers to be armed

Scene of shooting on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. – A new law in Kentucky requires school resource officers to be armed while on duty.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 8 into law on Friday. WLKY reports it is a follow-up to last year’s School Safety and Resiliency Act.

You can read more about the bill here (link opens as a PDF).

Beshear cited incidents in which guns were found on school campuses, including a thwarted school shooting in Shelby County and a 2018 shooting in Marshall County.

Beshear said part part of his reasoning for signing the bill is often officers can’t respond quickly enough to rural schools.

