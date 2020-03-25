Kentucky girl’s remains found 10 years after she went missing

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The remains of a northern Kentucky teenager were found 10 years after her disappearance.

Paige Johnson was 17 years old when she was last seen on September 23, 2010. Her friend Jacob Bumpass told police he dropped her off at 15th and Scott Streets in Covington, Kentucky.

WCPO reports a passerby called the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday after discovering what appeared to be human remains.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed the remains were those of Johnson, and her family was notified Wednesday morning.

Officials didn’t say exactly where the remains were found.

The sheriff’s office plans to provide more details at a 10 a.m. news conference.