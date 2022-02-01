Keeping your pets safe in winter conditions

INDIANAPOLIS — Human bodies aren’t the only bodies that are sensitive to the cold weather, so are our domesticated doggos! Attention all huskies and natural snow-loving breeds: we get it, you’re built different.

Humans and dogs experience similar body changes and conditions that come with the frigid temperatures and dryness of wintertime. Exposure to dry, cold air can cause chapped paws and itchy, flaky skin.

Tips from our friends at ASPCA for taking care of our furry friends in winter:

Keep your home humidified and towel dry your pet immediately when they get inside. Repeatedly switching from a cold to a warm environment can cause itchy and flaky skin. Make sure to get any snowballs that may be clinging to your pet’s fur!

Never shave your dog down to its skin in the winter. Longer coats provide more warmth- just like human coats! If your dog is naturally long-haired, trim them down to minimize the potential of clinging ice-balls.

Bathe your pets as little as possible. Washing your pet too often can strip the essential oils from their body thus leaving their skin dry and flaky.

Invest in a paw protectant. Many pet stores sell different types but if you're looking for a cheaper option, petroleum jelly does the trick. Got to keep those paws protected from salt and ice!

Ask your vet if it's okay to feed your pet a little more in winter. Pets burn energy quicker in colder months while trying to stay warm. Make sure your pet has plenty of water, too, to stay hydrated and keep their skin less dry.

Hamilton County Humane Society suggests that pet owners follow the county’s ordinance when it comes to pets and winter weather.

The ordinance states, at or below 40 degrees, an animal must have access to adequate shelter, food, water and space including sufficient dry bedding material or other means of protection from the weather. This will allow the animal to retain body heat to protect themselves from the cold. Animals should also have uninterrupted access to a climate-controlled facility.

Bottom line is: if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pet. If you’re going to bundle up, they should be bundled too. Only a few more months until the dog days of summer!