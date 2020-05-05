Keeping the spark alive during a pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted nearly every aspect of our lives—including our relationships.

But your marriage or relationship doesn’t have to suffer just because you’re stuck at home.

Counselor Kathy Henry of Healing Hearts of Indy says you want to keep these three things in mind, no matter what stage your relationship is in.

Be intentional with actions and your words, especially during a time when stress and anxiety are heightened.

Communicate and consistently check in with your partner or spouse to see how they’re feeling.

Be prepared for some bumps along the way.

Henry says there will come a time when things get tough.

“Over time in our relationship we have got to adjust our expectations. That doesn’t mean I give up and don’t try anymore. What it means is I realize that it’s not going to be all sunshine and roses, and I have to put effort into it,” she explained.

If you are quarantined with your loved one, here are some stay-at-home date ideas:

Head outside for a picnic or exercise together. Try a new recipe. Get dressed up for a candlelit dinner. Go camping in the backyard. Take a virtual museum tour.

While with your loved one, Henry says it’s important to put away all distractions like your cell phone so you can focus on what’s right in front of you.