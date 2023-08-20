INDIANAPOLIS — After 18 days of excitement and fun, the Indiana State Fair is officially saying goodbye until next year!

Fairgoers say one of the favorite classic fair treats is always the Lemonade Shake-Ups.

One of the places that sells the popular drink is Eagle’s Food Services on Main Street. The original owner died of pancreatic cancer last fall, but his best friend is now helping keep the stand going for many more years to come.

“They’ve been in the family business for 50+ years,” said Greg Clay with Eagle’s Food Service. “I had a deal with him before he passed away and I promised him I would keep it clean and neat like he always did, and serve the best quality lemonade there was at the state fair, so here I am.”

The stand became so popular that Clay had to install a second window this year to serve even more customers. He said this year was even more successful than last year.

“A very successful year, yes, a successful year,” Clay said.

Fairgoers have already started the countdown to next year’s state fair! The fair will return in summer 2024.