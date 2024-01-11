INDIANAPOLIS – Katt Williams is bringing his tour to Indianapolis in the spring.

He will present ‘Katt Williams: The Dark Matter Tour’ at 8 p.m. on April 6 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, located at 1202 E 38th St.

Williams has recently made headlines for his interview with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast that went viral. He accused Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer of stealing jokes, Kevin Hart of being a gatekeeper and industry plant, as well as Harvey Weinstein of offering to commit sexual acts on him, and much more.

In the interview, Williams said, “All lies will be exposed,” among many other now-famous quotes that have catapulted the “king of underground comedy” onto main stages.

Williams is known for appearing in “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out,” “Friday After Next,” “My Wife and Kids,” and other projects showcasing his range.

To purchase tickets for his show, please click here.