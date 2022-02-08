DEKALB/STEUBEN COUNTIES, Ind. (WANE) — Spike strips were used to stop a chase on Interstate 69 early Tuesday.

Around 5:20 a.m., a DeKalb County deputy tried to stop a black 2013 Chevy Malibu on northbound I-69 for several traffic infractions just south of the S.R. 4 interchange. The vehicle sped off, through, and crossed into Steuben County.

The vehicle hit a set of pike strips at the 348 milemarker, near the U.S. 20 interchange, and eventually came to a stop two miles north.

Juvenile occupants were taken into custody, police said. They were not named and it’s not clear what charges they could face.

Authorities said the case remains under investigation.

The interstate was briefly shut down at the 350 milemarker.