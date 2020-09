INDIANAPOLIS — A vehicle struck a 10-year-old boy Wednesday morning on the northeast side.

It happened in front of a home in the 4400 block of Mitthoefer Road just after 6 a.m.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition. The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating, police said.

According to IMPD, preliminary information suggested the boy was walking south along the road when he decided to cross the street and the car hit him.