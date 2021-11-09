Juvenile struck while riding bike on Indy’s east side

The scene at English and Denny near Christian Park where a juvenile was struck while riding a bike.

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bike.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. near the intersection of English Avenue and Denny Street near Christian Park.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the juvenile has remained on scene.

The juvenile was said to be riding a bike when struck and is listed as being in critical condition.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.