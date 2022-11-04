INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile has been shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Lafayette Road near the intersection of W. 16th Street along the White River.

Upon arrival to the area, which is listed as a Gateway motel, officers found a juvenile victim with gunshot wounds.

While IMPD did not provide a specific age of the victim, officers did confirm they are awake and breathing. The juvenile is listed in stable condition, IMPD said.