INDIANAPOLIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Anderson on Friday.

According to a press release from the Anderson Police Department, a juvenile arrived at St. Vincent ER — which is located in the 2000 block of Jackson Street — with gunshot wounds. Shortly after APD officers arrived to begin an investigation, the 15-year-old was pronounced dead.

Police preliminarily believe the boy was shot and then dropped off at the hospital. APD reported that its detectives are still investigating the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Courtney Ginder at (765) 648-6734. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

