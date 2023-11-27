INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile led Indiana State Police on a high-speed chase in Fulton County on Saturday.

According to a press release, at approximately 3:23 p.m., a state trooper located a Toyota passenger vehicle that was previously reported to have been driving without a rear tire. The trooper then tried to initiate a traffic stop with the car.

State police reported that the vehicle — which was being driven by a juvenile — fled the area at a high rate of speed, leading a trooper on a chase through Fulton and Marshall Counties. Incident reports indicate the juvenile’s vehicle reached speeds of approximately 104 mph.

State troopers deployed tire deflation devices on US 31 and 13th Road in Marshall County in an attempt to end the pursuit. The Toyota struck the devices, and two of its tires were deflated.

State troopers reported that the juvenile then lost control of the vehicle near US 31 and the Lincoln Highway overpass. The vehicle then crashed into a median in the area.

ISP indicated that the vehicle’s driver and passenger were not injured in the crash. Both individuals were taken into custody without incident.

Troopers investigating the incident discovered the juvenile did not have a license. Police also determined that a handgun in the vehicle was stolen from Michigan.

The vehicle’s passenger, 18-year-old Emmanuel Luna of Michigan was arrested and preliminarily charged with theft of a firearm, a Level 5 Felony.

ISP reported that Luna was incarcerated at the Fulton County Jail, and the juvenile was released to their parent.

The juvenile has been preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, theft of a firearm, reckless driving in a highway work zone and driving without ever obtaining a license.

The maximum penalty for a Level 5 Felony in Indiana is a six-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.