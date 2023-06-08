PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating after a road rage shooting injured a juvenile.

According to Plainfield PD, they were dispatched at approximately 9:00 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Township Line Rd and Bluewood Way on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a juvenile male in the backseat of a silver Kia Optima who was shot at least two times.

He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis by Plainfield Medics. No condition was given.

Preliminary information obtained by Plainfield police states that the incident began as a road rage between the three occupants of the silver Kia Optima and three to four occupants of a silver Dodge Charger.

Plainfield PD say, “allegedly words were exchanged between the occupants of both vehicles in the 2700 block of E. Main St. Both vehicles eventually ended up traveling west on Township Line Rd. between Smith Rd. and Bluewood Way when the driver of the Charger fired multiple shots through the open passenger window which struck the Optima on driver’s side rear area of the vehicle where the passenger that was injured had been sitting.”

The Charger left the area and the Optima drove to the area of Township Line Rd and Bluewood Way where police and medical personnel were called to the scene.

Police are looking for the occupants of the silver Dodge Charger. Plainfield PD said they were described as three to four black males. The silver Dodge Charger is said to have front-end damage and a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the suspects, contact, PPD CRIME TIPLINE 317.754.5200.

This is an ongoing investigation.