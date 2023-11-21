MUNCIE, Ind. — A 16-year-old Muncie boy is facing an attempted murder charge.

According to a press release from the Muncie Police Department, officers responded to the 1800 block of East 17th Street on a report of a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they located an 18-year-old female victim who had multiple gunshot wounds.

After an investigation, police determined the shooting occurred inside a residence. Investigators believe the 18-year-old woman was not the shooter’s intended target.

The 16-year-old boy, who is the victim’s brother, was arrested for attempted murder, dangerous possession of a firearm and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. The teenagers’ mother was also arrested for neglect of a dependent, dangerous control of a child and obstruction of justice, per MPD.

The mother has been identified as 40-year-old Ladonna M. Lee. MPD had not provided an update on the victim’s condition as of this article’s publication.