INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was killed in a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis Sunday.

Just before 4 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers responded to a report of a person shot near 3710 E Market Street. When officials arrived at the scene, they located a person with injuries consistent to a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person killed was later identified as a male between the ages of 11 and 14 years old.

In a press conference conducted on the scene just after 5 p.m., IMPD Public Information Officer William Young said the shooting occurred in a residence primarily occupied by juveniles. At the time of this story’s publication, it is unclear if any adults were in the home at the time of the shooting.

“If this was indeed an accidental scene, we hope that those who have firearms in the home, you have to be responsible,” Young said. “This is prime example of that situation.”

IMPD has yet to certify a search warrant for the home. The department’s homicide and child abuse detectives are still actively investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.