INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators with IMPD are asking anyone in the public to come forward with information about a shooting on the near northeast side that has left one person dead.

Around 9:15 p.m. Monday night, officers responded to a call in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue about a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found an injured man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. However, while at Methodist Hospital he was pronounced dead.

IMPD said that at this time, all they know is that there was a small disturbance and then shots fired.

Anyone who may have information about this deadly shooting is asked to call the IMPD homicide office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.