BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Local and federal authorities have investigated an online threat made against Beech Grove High School and a juvenile is now charged.

The Beech Grove Police Department said the threat was made Tuesday, August 9 on social media. While the exact threat was not shared, it was referred to as a school shooting threat in the press release sent out by the department.

The investigation included a search of the home where the juvenile lived. There investigators found a cell phone they believed was used to post the comment.

The juvenile was charged with intimidation, a level 6 felony. The identity of the juvenile is being withheld.

Detectives with the Beech Grove Police Department, agents with the FBI, and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office investigated the threat.

“The agencies involved consider any threat, however minor, to the students or staff of any school to be serious and investigate them accordingly,” police stated in the release.