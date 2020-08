INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) held a press conference Thursday on their proposed justice reform agenda.

State Representative Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) and members of the IBLC revealed their full justice reform agenda for the upcoming 2020 session.



The press conference took place on the south steps of the Indiana Statehouse at 1:00 p.m.

