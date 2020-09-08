Justice Department sides with Archdiocese in lawsuit involving former Cathedral High teacher

INDIANAPOLIS — The Justice Department is siding with the Archdiocese of Indianapolis in connection with a lawsuit filed by a former Cathedral High School teacher.

In a brief filed Tuesday, the department says the first amendment gives the Archdiocese the right to decide who should instruct students at religious high schools.

The teacher sued the Archdiocese after Cathedral fired him when it learned of his same-sex marriage.

The Justice Department says the First Amendment prevents the teacher from suing the Archdiocese over his termination.

“The Supreme Court has repeatedly recognized that religious schools have a constitutional right to hire educators who support the schools’ religious mission. So, it is no surprise that both the United States and the State of Indiana are saying that the courts must protect this basic right. If the First Amendment means anything, it means the government can’t punish the Catholic Church for asking Catholic schools to uphold Catholic teaching,” said Luke Goodrich, VP & senior counsel at Becket, who gave a statement on the behalf of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.