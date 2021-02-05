Jury trials on hold in Indiana, significant backlogs reported

INDIANAPOLIS – In December the Indiana Supreme Court suspended all jury trials statewide until March 1 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With less than one month until they are set to once again resume in-person, several counties are reporting significant backlogs in cases awaiting to be tried by jury.

In the order filed on Dec. 17, Loretta Rush, Chief Justice of Indiana said, “we must take drastic measures we hoped would not be necessary.”

“The threat of exposure from any in-court proceeding during these conditions, even when conducted under strict protocols, is high,” wrote Rush.

MARION COUNTY:

With jury trials allowed to resume in several weeks, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said he estimates the county’s backlog is around 400 cases right now.

“It’s incredible the backlog that we’re trying to work through and it really starts with violent crime, in particular, homicide cases,” said Mears.

Mears said most of the cases involving violent crime, such as homicide, are resolved via jury trial. “Our inability to do jury trials has really increased the number of impeding homicide cases that we have,” he said.

He explained Marion County normally has anywhere between 100 and 120 pending homicide cases. “Right now that number is over 160, so it’s a significant backlog,” shared Mears.

Even before jury trials were suspended, Mears said due to limitations related to the pandemic, they were only able to do one or two trials per month, adding to the backlog that exists now.

“The backlog is significant, but it’s most significant as it relates to violent crime and that’s really where we’re trying to work through is to make sure that we’re able to bring justice to the victims of those cases and their families,” he said.

In the State of Indiana you have a constitutional right to an early trial, or speedy trial, however, Mears said since the order was filed, the courts have not been in a position to accommodate that request.

“I feel comfortable with the balance that the Supreme Court has struck in terms of, we absolutely want to protect people’s constitutional rights to a speedy trial,” said Mears, “but we also have to think of the health and safety of not only the court staff and litigants, but we ask the public to participate in jury trials and we’re asking the public to come in to sit on juries and determine whether someone’s guilty or not and that’s a big ask of people.”

Ann Sutton, Chief Counsel for the Marion County Public Defender Agency said the suspension of jury trials has put many in a position that tests their constitutional rights.

“When you’re accused of a crime you have the right to a jury trial. That’s the most basic and most fundamental right of all. With those rights suspended that leaves very few options for our clients.”

Sutton said some of their clients have waited it out, while others have not.

“Some people have decided there’s no — to them — probably no end in sight. Hopefully March 1st we’ll be able to get back into juries again, but they’ve been pushed to the point where resolving their case comes first,” said Sutton.

“Frankly, I don’t know what that’s gonna do down the road if they would challenge that and say, ‘well I really wanted a jury trial but I didn’t have a choice at the time to resolve my case, I had to take a plea or take a bench trial.'”

She said this situation isn’t fair to those clients. “I don’t know how the reviewing courts will react because we were all sort of forced into this situation, but it’s an obvious concern.”

“It’s very frustrating especially for someone who may be acquitted, they may be innocent and they’ve been sitting in jail waiting for their trial right,” said Sutton.

Sutton said one of the positives to the situation at hand is that the jails have done well with COVID-19 control and attorneys have been able to do in-person visits with clients.

“Which is very important,” she said, “because while we’ve been down and out with this we’re preparing for trial. That never stopped.”

“I think we’re all anxious to get back and get started trying cases but we have to create a safe environment for everybody involved and that’s been a real challenge,” Mears told CBS4 News.

He said even when jury trials resume, the county will not be in a position to do more than one or two a week, compared to non-pandemic times when multiple per day could be conducted simultaneously.

“The biggest change is where the jury trials are gonna take place,” said Mears. “They’re not gonna be in the city-county building, they’re gonna be out at traffic court at East Washington Street just so we can accommodate those social distancing issues.”

Mears said the change of venue allows for social distancing and for voir dire to be conducted, which is the process of determining the competency of a juror and whether they are fit to serve on the jury for a particular trial.

He said with the current construction of the courthouse downtown and how the rooms are set up, they cannot do that at the moment and still follow guidelines to social distance.

“I know unprecedented is — everybody’s using that term now — but it truly is unprecedented just not to do jury trials. We do anywhere from 250 to 275 jury trials a year and we haven’t been able to do that for the last eight or nine months,” said Mears.

He said the biggest challenge will be logistics as jury trials resume again in the state.

“Just the logistical challenge of bringing people safely into the criminal justice system, bringing civilians in to that environment, that social distancing environment. We should be able to utilize 20 courtrooms now we have one.”

“Our ability to work through that backlog is gonna take some time and everybody needs to be patient because we’re not gonna be in a position to do the volume of cases we typically did because everything needs to run through traffic court,” Mears shared.

Sutton said when they set up traffic court there were many logistics that needed to be worked out to make sure they protect the rights of their clients.

“The other downside if we resume the traffic court situation is that our clients loved ones can’t attend because there’s just too many space limitations,” said Sutton. “They can, but a very limited number. It’s not open to the public like it was before, which is why they were allowing it to be videoed and we don’t know if that’s gonna continue or not.”

“We do look forward to getting back into the courtroom and we’re ready to go as soon as the courts open,” she said.

HENDRICKS COUNTY:

Hendricks County Prosecutor Loren Delp said, “Going back to last year there were a lot of challenges that we faced as a criminal justice system in Hendricks County.”

Delp explained, similar to Marion County, they had to come up with solutions on how to present trials safely, what that would look like, how witnesses could testify and other considerations.

He said the goal was to safely conduct as many jury trials as the county possible could, but even with that, they have a current backlog of around 18 cases ready to be tried by jury.

“One of the accommodations that we had to do because there were so many jurors that we need, or potential jurors that we need, to come in and fulfill their jury service, so we needed a bigger room in order to do that safely.”

Delp said Hendricks County moved its jury selection process to the fairgrounds, which has a much larger space to do that.

But with the change in venue, like Marion County faced, comes a longer period of time it takes to get through jury selection and the trial itself.

“Because of the mechanics of all of that, where we would ordinarily take sometimes half a day to pick a jury, we took all day,” said Delp.

“Essentially those jury trials you may be able to get done in one or two days are now three or four days and those three or four day jury trials are now four or five days.”

As it relates to speedy trial rights, Delp said Hendricks County didn’t see many people invoking that right during the pandemic.

“Even again in this moratorium, between January and March of this year,” said Delp, “so far we have not seen anyone exercise their speedy trial rights.”

“We still have challenges we will face, cases that need to be tried, and defense attorneys, courts and certainly the prosecutor’s office will do everything we can to meet our obligations ethically and yet get these cases done,” he said.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us but we’re up to the task and we’ll figure it out.”