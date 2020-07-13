Judge sentences truck driver to 9 years in I-465 crash that killed mother, twin daughters

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge handed down a 9-year sentence for a truck driver involved in a deadly crash on 465 last year.

Bruce Pollard was sentenced Monday for his role in the fiery crash, which killed a mother and her twin children.

He previously pleaded guilty but mentally ill and will serve 3 years for each death.

Pollard was responsible for the deaths of 29-year-old Alanna Koons and her 18-month-old twins June and Ruby. The crash happened near the Keystone Avenue exit around noon on July 14, 2019.

Prosecutors claimed Pollard got distracted reaching for iced tea while behind the wheel of his semi-truck. They alleged Pollard didn’t notice traffic had slowed for construction, leading to the chain-reaction crash.

According to medical reports, Pollard had been treated for numerous psychiatric illnesses starting in 2015. Multiple doctors ruled Pollard competent to stand trial.

Pollard will get psychiatric treatment while serving his sentence.