Judge dismisses federal lawsuit filed by AG Curtis Hill’s accusers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A federal lawsuit filed by four women against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill and the State of Indiana for alleged sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation and violation of the Equal Protections Clause of the 14th Amendment was thrown out Monday.

In March 2018, Democratic representative Mara Candelaria Reardon and three legislative staffers, Niki DaSilva, Samantha Lozano and Gabrielle McLemore, accused Hill of inappropriately groping them at a bar.

After a criminal investigation and state ethics probe resulted in no charges or action, the women filed the federal lawsuit.

Since then, the hearing officer in the disciplinary hearing for Hill recommended a 60-day suspension of his law licence.

On Monday, the judge dismissed the lawsuit. The judge said the sexual harassment charges must involve an employer,

The decision reads in part:

"There is no doubt that the allegations as to Attorney General Hill's actions toward Plaintiffs at the Sine Die Celebration, which the Court must accept as true at this stage of the litigation, describe disgraceful and reprehensible conduct. But the highly offensive nature of the alleged acts does not meet the legal standard necessary to establish a violation of federal law or the Constitution of the United States by Attorney General Curtis Hill. With respect to Plaintiffs' allegations about their workplace environment, they may be legally cognizable. However, Plaintiffs may only bring Title VII claims against the governmental entity that employs them, not the state of Indiana."

As for Hill's license, he will have an opportunity to file a petition to review the case. Ultimately, the Indiana Supreme Court will determine what disciplinary action – if any – will be taken.

