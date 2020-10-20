JPMorgan Chase commits $7M to get young people ready for future of work

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is receiving $7-million to prepare young people for the workforce.

JPMorgan Chase made this financial commitment as a part of a global effort costing $75-million.

The firm wants to create paths for underserved students, increasing access to higher education and real-world work experience. The goal is to not only get kids into college… but also help them graduate and then land a high-paying, high-demand job.

It’s doing that by forming new partnerships with state and city governments, employers, local colleges and Indianapolis Public Schools.

“We’re working toward that common goal of that little baby we see in kindergarten right now being able to grow up with the skills, competencies he or she needs to go on and live a life where they can support themselves and their families,” Aleesia Johnson, Superintendent of Indianapolis Public Schools said.

Indianapolis is one of only six U.S. cities to receive this investment in career readiness.