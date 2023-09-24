SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Joseph Wood, son of Mishawaka, Indiana, Mayor Dave Wood, was arrested on OWI charges Saturday night.

The South Bend Police Department reported that its officers responded to the 900 block of Frances Street at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on the scene, they located Joseph Wood and a vehicle that had rolled over and struck two other cars.

Joseph Wood was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. SBPD reported that he was then taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Dave Wood issued a statement on the crash at approximately 7:43 p.m. Sunday evening.

“My wife and I were very disappointed to hear about our adult son’s accident and alleged OWI

Saturday night in South Bend,” Wood said via press release. “We have always put our family as our top priority. Our family is not perfect. We know that Joseph is dealing with some mental health issues, and we are committed to getting him the help and resources he needs.



“We are thankful that no one was injured, and we’d like to thank the South Bend Police

Department and the staff of the St Joseph County Jail, operated by the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department for their professional response and handling this unfortunate situation independently and completely by the book. We never expected favoritism, and we ask for our community’s patience and understanding at this difficult time for our family.”