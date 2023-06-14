INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathon Taylor’s objective is the same as it was the first time he stepped on the field for the Indianapolis Colts.

“First season after I got drafted, I’m like, ‘I want to retire a Colt,’’’ he said Wednesday afternoon after the team’s mandatory minicamp ended one day early. “Hopefully the organization sees that the same as I do.’’

Taylor’s immediate future in Indy isn’t the issue. He’s heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract as a 2020 second-round draft pick, and due a base salary of $4.3 million.

It’s all about whether the Colts view Taylor as part of their long-term plan.

“You look at the past and guys who have shown their value on and off the field tend to stay here,’’ he said.

Wednesday was the first time Taylor had addressed his status with the Colts in depth, and it was clear he had done his homework.

Four members of the Colts’ consequential Class of 2018 were signed to extensions. Guard Quenton Nelson, linebacker Shaquille Leonard, right tackle Braden Smith and running back Nyheim Hines earned extensions with a maximum value of $267 million and roughly $135 million in guarantees.

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart (three years, $30.75 million) and center Ryan Kelly (four years, $49.65 million) also have been rewarded with extensions.

There’s no question the Colts value Taylor.

“He’s a special guy,’’ owner Jim Irsay has said repeatedly.

At the owners’ meetings, he insisted, ‘You want Jonathan Taylor back, 100%.’’

Taylor undoubtedly has heard the supportive words.

But he’s also noticed the sobering NFL landscape involving running backs. This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings released Dalvin Cook after signing him to a five-year, $63 million extension in 2020 and Dallas released Ezekiel Elliott after signing him to a six-year, $90 million extension in 2019.

Also, the long-term futures of Saquon Barkley with the New York Giants and Josh Jacobs with the Las Vegas Raiders are in question after both were slapped with the franchise tag. It’s anybody’s guess whether either will be offered an adequate multi-year contract.

The five highest-paid backs in the league are earning at least $12 million per season. Cleveland signed Nick Chubb to a three-year, $36.6 million extension in 2021. It included $20 million in guarantees.

Taylor was asked if running backs are being devalued in the pass-happy NFL.

“Yeah, they definitely are,’’ he said. “It’s sad. It sucks because a lot of positions do a lot for their team. Specifically speaking for the running back position, we do a lot.

“You just want to be treated fairly. And not even be treated fairly. You just want to be appreciated for what you bring to the team. Seeing guys fight, you just hope that things work out for them. You see why guys request trades.

“They just want to feel valued not only by their coaches, their teammates, but their organizations as well.’’

Taylor stressed he’s paid attention to downward trend involving running backs.

“You definitely have to pay attention just so you know, ‘OK, what type of space are you entering into?’’’ he said. “From a track record here, you just hope that things are being evaluated the right way. It’s all about the wins, You want to make sure at the end of the day your guys are winning games. You want to win championships.

“I feel it’s a lot more with this organization. It’s what are you doing in the community? Are you trying to uplift the community? Are you trying to uplift your teammates? So you just hope the organization sees that value and everything you’re trying to provide, not only to the team but to the community.’’

There have been extension talks between Taylor and management. Is he optimistic something will be worked out?

“Hopefully. We definitely have approached (the team),’’ he said. “Hopefully they can see the value. Hopefully we can explain the value, not that it needs explanation.’’

In 2021, Taylor fashioned arguably the greatest season by a Colts’ running back: a league-best and franchise-record 1,811 rushing yards, a league-best 2,171 yards from scrimmage, 20 total touchdowns.

In his three seasons, he ranks No. 4 in rushing yards (3,841), No. 3 in yards from scrimmage (4,643) and No. 4 in touchdowns (36).

“We’ll see where things go,’’ Taylor said, “but it’s kind of on them right now.’’

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.