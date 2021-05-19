Jonas Brothers coming to Noblesville with country star Kelsea Ballerini

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.––The Jonas Brothers and special guest Kelsea Ballerini announced a U.S. tour Wednesday with a stop planned in Indiana this fall.

Live Nation said the global superstar trio is back on the road after their “Happiness Begins” tour in 2019. The group is declaring “Happiness is BACK!” and that fans are going to make memories with the 2021 Remember This tour.

The tour is slated to stop at Ruoff Music Center on September 9, 2021.

Joining the Brothers out on the road this summer is country music star Kelsea Ballerini.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini!” said the Jonas Brothers in the tour announcement.

Check out the tour announce video featuring Kelsea Ballerini:

“If this past year has taught us anything it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!!”

Tickets for the Noblesville show go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. JonasBrothers.com/Tour.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Remember This Tour. For complete presale details visit CitiEntertainment.com.