RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident.

Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties.

50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a Kia Passenger and allegedly pointed a handgun at a witness while traveling westbound on I-74 near the Ohio and Indiana state line.

ISP stopped the suspect’s vehicle near Batesville where they conducted a K-9 search. Officers discovered four grams of methamphetamine, five grams of marijuana and a 9mm handgun.

The woman was arrested for the following charges:

possession of methamphetamine with a firearm

pointing a firearm

reckless driving

possession of marijuana

She will be housed in Ripley County Jail until a court appearance is scheduled in the Ripley County Circuit Court.