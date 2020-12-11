Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to announce arrests in child solicitation investigation

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced it will hold a press conference Friday morning to discuss a child solicitation investigation.

Sheriff Duane Burgess and County Prosecutor Joseph Villanueva are expected to give more information on an investigation that led to nine arrested for child solicitation, two arrests for obscenity/pornography providing material to minors, and one arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

The press conference will begin at 11 a.m. We will stream it live on our website.