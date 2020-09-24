Johnson County Sheriff seeking man wanted on charges including meth dealing

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help find a man wanted on charges includeing dealing methamphetamine.

Police said they are trying to locate Michael Riddle who failed to appear in court on September 21.

The warrant for Riddle includes charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of an altered handgun, and carrying a handgun with a prior conviction.

Johnson County authorities said Riddle is facing several years in prison and is known to have firearms.

Riddle is described as 5′ 7″ tall, 165 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Riddle’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).